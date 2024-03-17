News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Ex-NFL Scout Arrested For Allegedly Poisoning Pregnant Girlfriend Former NFL scout Blaise Taylor has been arrested in Utah on the suspicion that he fatally poisoned his girlfriend, who was five months pregnant at the time of her death.









A former talent scout for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans has been arrested on suspicion of murder on March 14. Blaise Taylor allegedly poisoned his pregnant girlfriend back in 2023.

According to ESPN, Taylor called the police on Feb. 25, claiming that his girlfriend, Jade Benning, was suffering from an allergic reaction. Benning died over a week later on March 25, which was her 25th birthday. She was five months pregnant at the time, and unable to ever speak with police due to her worsening condition from the poisoning. The fetus, presumed to be fathered by Taylor, died two days after being transported to the hospital.

Following an investigation by Nashville Police into the deaths, Taylor was arrested on the suspicion he conducted the murders through poisoning. U.S. Marshalls arrested him while he was working as a Senior Defense Analyst for Utah State’s football program, and are working to transport him back to Nashville. However, he was is also listed under Texas A&M’s directory, where his father, Trooper, is on the coaching staff. The school’s head coach, Mike Elko, released a statement on the “extremely difficult” matter.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this heartbreaking situation, including the family and friends of the victim,” expressed in a statement. “It’s essential to allow the courts to handle this situation with the diligence and fairness it demands. We also would like to extend our prayers and support to Coach Trooper Taylor, Dr. Evelyn Taylor and their family as they navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Elko emphasized “diligence and fairness” as the investigation into the murders unfolds, also dedicating their program’s prayers to the Taylor family.

The 27-year-old was a former football player at Arkansas State, establishing a professional career as an NFL scout before also working in the collegiate circuit. As for Benning’s murder, no further information of a possible motive has been disclosed.

