An Act of Evil : Florida Man Allegedly Killed Pregnant Girlfriend After Being Acquitted for Double Murder Days Earlier

A Florida man who was acquitted in January has been arrested after being accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend just days after becoming free.

According to WLFA, after being released from prison, 25-year-old Billy Adams, allegedly killed his pregnant 22-year-old girlfriend, Alana Sims, after being acquitted of a double murder on Jan. 30. Adams’ alleged motive was that he did not want a child and did not want her in his life.

Police officials stated that the arrest took place nine days after Sims was discovered shot to death outside her car in the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive. Her son was found sleeping in the car, but was unharmed. He is currently in the care of a relative.

Detectives said that the murder victim thought that she was heading to a celebratory party for Adams being found not guilty of crimes he was previously arrested for. When police officers questioned Adams, they did not believe his initial statements and said that his alibi didn’t collaborate with statements from witnesses. Although he denied being in the area of the crime, investigators said they have video showing Adams’ car near the crime scene.

“Mere days after he was acquitted of a separate crime, our homicide suspect did the unthinkable when he killed an innocent woman and her unborn child,” said Tampa Police Department Interim Chief Lee Bercaw. “I hope this arrest brings some closure to the victim’s family who is mourning the loss of two loved ones. We are working with the State Attorney’s Office to ensure the suspect is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Adams faces charges of first-degree murder and killing of an unborn child by injury to the mother.

“What this defendant did is unimaginable,” State Attorney Susan S. Lopez said. “Our thoughts and support are with the family members of these crime victims. Since the night of the murders, we have worked closely with TPD to arrest this killer. While we respect the verdict of the jury in the prior case, we disagreed with it and that is why we prosecuted him. We will continue to work with TPD to prosecute him for these latest crimes.”