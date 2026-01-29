Ex-Nigeria Oil Minister, Accused Of Corruption, Lived ‘A Life of Luxury’ In The UK

A high-profile trial began Jan. 26 at London’s Southwark Crown Court involving former Nigerian oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke, who faces charges of bribery and conspiracy during her 2010–2015 tenure, BBC reports.

Prosecutors allege she enjoyed “a life of luxury in the United Kingdom,” including multimillion-dollar homes, a chauffeur-driven car, private jet travel, and £100,000 in cash, all funded by businessmen seeking contracts with Nigerian state-owned oil and gas companies.

Prosecutors allege that Alison-Madueke, first charged in 2023, received additional perks, including £4.6 million for property refurbishments in London and Buckinghamshire and over £2 million ($2.75 million) on luxury goods at Harrods, courtesy of businessman Kolawole Aluko.

Aluko, head of his company Tenka Limited, also bought a mansion outside London for her family, covering bills, staff salaries, and renovations. Prosecutors say these benefits were given in expectation that Alison-Madueke would use her official influence to favor the givers, though there is no evidence she directly awarded contracts improperly.

Jurors were told that Alison-Madueke, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, spent part of her time in the U.K., where she was provided with a housekeeper, nanny, gardener, and window cleaner. The salaries and other household expenses were reportedly covered by owners of energy companies holding lucrative contracts with the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

“This case is about bribery in relation to the oil and gas industry in Nigeria during the period 2011 to 2015,” said prosecutor Alexandra Healy KC. “During that time, those who were interested in the award and retention of lucrative oil and gas contracts with the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation or its subsidiaries, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company and the Pipelines Product Marketing Company, provided significant financial or other advantages to Alison-Madueke.”

Alison-Madueke is on trial alongside oil executive Olatimbo Ayinde, accused of bribing her and the former NNPC managing director, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, who is not facing trial. Her brother, Doye Agama, charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, is attending via video link for medical reasons. All three have pleaded not guilty in the trial expected to last 12 weeks.

Oil is a major part of Nigeria’s economy, yet the broader population often sees little benefit. During the trial, Healy explained why the case is being heard in the U.K., despite alleged bribery connected to Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

“We live in a global society. Bribery and corruption undermine the proper functioning of the global market,” Healy said. “There is an important public interest in ensuring that conduct in our country does not further corruption in another country.”

