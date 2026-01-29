Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Ex-Diddy Sex Worker Sues Netflix, 50 Cent, Claims ‘The Reckoning’ Doc Distorted Testimony The former sex worker claims the documentary distorted his testimony regarding his "freak offs" with Combs and Cassie Ventura.







A former sex worker who worked for Sean “Diddy” Combs is suing Netflix and 50 Cent for the streamer’s “The Reckoning” documentary.

In the defamation lawsuit filed Jan. 28, the sex worker says the documentary “distorted” his testimony regarding Cassie Ventura’s role in the sex trafficking allegations. The plaintiff, Clayton Howard, stated that the Netflix documentary portrayed a different picture than what he initially described.

According to The Wrap, Howard’s filing alleges that “The Reckoning” offered a manipulated version of his account. Instead of displaying his testimony that paints Ventura as an accomplice in Diddy’s alleged sex trafficking ring, the docuseries makes his testimony depict Ventura as a victim.



“Defendants deliberately edited, distorted and misrepresented plaintiff’s account to portray Cassie Ventura — plaintiff’s primary trafficker — as a victim, while omitting and suppressing plaintiff’s testimony that he was sex trafficked by Ventura, thereby inflicting severe harm upon plaintiff’s reputation,” detailed the lawsuit.

Howard allegedly engaged in numerous “freak-offs” with Ventura and Combs. He joined the documentary to describe his experience with the disgraced media mogul and his former girlfriend, stating that Netflix promised to accurately portray his account.

Now, Howard is seeking $20 million, claiming that the streamer allegedly twisted his testimony. He says the false representation could land him in legal trouble, especially as he appeared as a witness for Combs’ federal indictment.



The lawsuit continued, “Plaintiffs’ role as a cooperating witness in the federal criminal prosecution of Sean Combs places him in a uniquely vulnerable position. Any distortion or misrepresentation of his testimony undermines not only his personal credibility but also the integrity of federal prosecutorial efforts to hold sex traffickers accountable.”

The four-part documentary, produced by Diddy’s long-time public adversary, 50 Cent, delved into the sex trafficking and racketeering allegations against the Bad Boys Records founder. Released in early December, the docuseries garnered millions of views for its depiction of Combs’ legal downfall, resulting in a lawsuit from Combs himself. The incarcerated star filed a failed cease-and-desist before the documentary’s release.

Howard also believes that 50 Cent’s personal issues with Combs are tied to the manipulation of his testimony. His lawsuit called the move “calculated” as 50 Cent tries to further sully Combs’ public reputation.

