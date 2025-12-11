Is Diddy Filing A $1B Lawsuit Against Netflix?

Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly preparing to file a $1 billion defamation lawsuit over the new docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, All HipHop reports.

Since the release of the docuseries, Diddy’s team has condemned the project as a “shameful hit piece” and a “blatant attempt to harm Mr. Combs’ reputation.” The legal team has consistently cited two points of contention:

Unauthorized Footage: Diddy’s representatives argue that the filmmakers relied on appropriated footage and material that Combs had been gathering to narrate his own life story since he was 19. They claim this content was never authorized for public disclosure, making Netflix’s use “fundamentally unjust but also illegal.” Lack of Impartiality: The legal team has heavily criticized Netflix for collaborating with 50 Cent, Diddy’s nemesis and an executive producer on the docuseries, arguing that the streaming service granted creative control to an individual who “harbors a personal vendetta” against Diddy. They contend that a project demanding neutrality was shaped by a longstanding personal grievance, which represents a profound “rupture of trust.”

Diddy & his family are reportedly getting ready to file an alleged $1 billion defamation lawsuit against Netflix over the new 50 Cent-produced docuseries "Sean Combs: The Reckoning"

that "This documentary was made to assassinate his character. It isn't journalism

Diddy was recently sentenced to four years in prison for soliciting prostitution. Controlling his personal narrative will go a long way in reviving his career once he’s released.

His mother, Janice Combs, has also taken exception to multiple assertions in the documentary, and spoke out on claims from Diddy’s former business partner and childhood friend, Kirk Burrows, made in The Reckoning.

“The allegations stated by Mr. Kirk Burrows (Diddy’s former business partner) that my son slapped me while we were conversing after the tragic City College events on December 28, 1991, are inaccurate and patently false,” Combs said. “That was a very sad day for all of us.

Janice Combs is seeking a retraction of these and other claims.

