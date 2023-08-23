Ex-Teacher Charged With Sexual Assault, Facing 40 Years

An ex-middle school teacher in Wisconsin is accused of sexually assaulting an eighth-grade student.

The former Wauwatosa educator at Pilgrim Lutheran was identified as Tyesha Bolden, Fox 6 Milwaukee reported. The 34-year-old allegedly had sex with a student and bought the underage boy a gun. According to the news outlet, Bolden appeared in court for the first time Saturday.

NBC affiliate TMJ4 reported the former school teacher is charged with second-degree sexual assault of a person under 16. The 34-year-old is also charged with providing a dangerous weapon to a person under 18.

The outlet noted the boy’s mother filed a criminal complaint on July 25 after her son took a relative’s car. She said her son was probably at Bolden’s home. The mother also told police she found explicit photos in messages between the former teacher and her son.

On July 27, Bolden showed an employee her messages to the 14-year-old and admitted to the inappropriate relationship after being confronted.

The Christian school took immediate action against Bolden. Shaun Luehring is the CEO of LUMIN Schools, which includes Pilgrim Lutheran School. The CEO told the news outlet Bolden was terminated within one day. “Within 24 hours, members of LUMIN’s administrative team met with the teacher and determined there had been a violation of the LUMIN Schools Standards of Conduct leading to immediate termination.”

Fox 6 Milwaukee reported that Bolden also violated the expectations of the faith-based network of schools. “Recently, LUMIN leadership received information indicating that a Pilgrim Lutheran School teacher violated our standards of conduct,” Luehring said. The CEO also told the news outlet, “We strive to be a network of schools that is Christian in every sense of the word. Therefore, we expect our staff to represent Jesus Christ and the mission of LUMIN Schools – not only in their work but in their personal lives as well.”