Ex-Tesla Factory Loses Bid For New Trial In Racial Bias Case

Oct 4 (Reuters) – A Black former factory worker for Tesla lost his bid on Wednesday for a third trial in his race discrimination lawsuit against the electric carmaker, after a California federal judge rejected his claims that the company’s lawyers had engaged in misconduct and tainted his trial.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco in a written order upheld a $3.2 million verdict that a jury awarded to plaintiff Owen Diaz in April, denying his motion for a new trial while also rejecting Tesla’s bid to cut the award in half.

The decision is a mixed result for the electric carmaker, staving off another lengthy trial while drawing new attention to the case, one of several, the most recent of which was filed by U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission last week, to allege rampant racial harassment at Tesla’s flagship Fremont, California assembly plant.

Diaz, a former elevator operator, claimed he was subjected to daily racist slurs and graffiti and that Tesla ignored his complaints.

is lawyers had argued that Tesla’s legal team asked improper questions, baselessly accused a witness of lying and made misleading statements to the jury during a five-day trial earlier this year.

Orrick on Wednesday said any misconduct by the company’s lawyers had not improperly influenced the jury.

Diaz had been awarded $137 million by a different jury in 2021, but Orrick that year ruled that the verdict was excessive. The judge ordered the second trial to determine damages after Diaz turned down a lower payout of $15 million.