EXCLUSIVE: On Set of ‘The Shop Uninterrupted’ For the Latest Episode Starring Babyface, Tabitha Brown, Teyana Taylor & More

Today, UNINTERRUPTED announced the official lineup and trailer for the 4th episode of Season Six of the multi-award-winning series The Shop UNINTERRUPTED presented by GREY GOOSE Vodka, which will debut on Thursday, April 20 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on UNINTERRUPTED’s YouTube Channel.

This episode stays true to the show’s revolutionary formula of creating unique experiences where celebrated artists, entertainers, athletes and advocates come together for authentic, raw, untapped conversations. Joining The Shop UNINTERRUPTED co-hosts Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera will be 12x Grammy Award Winner Babyface, Actress, NYT Best Selling Author and Entrepreneur Tabitha Brown, 7x Olympic Gold Medalist and Co-Founder & CEO of Saysh Allyson Felix, Co-Founder of The Hundreds Bobby Hundreds and R&B Superstar, Actor, Director, Dancer/Choreographer Teyana Taylor.

Most recently, season five of The Shop UNINTERRUPTED garnered a nomination from the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards.

For Season 6, full episodes will continue to be available on UNINTERRUPTED’s YouTube Channel. Content and clips from the series will be featured across UNINTERRUPTED’s social media channels (e.g., TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook). GREY GOOSE remains the presenting sponsor to continue to explore the unscripted and unforgettable moments of human connection over cocktails and conversation.

Further expanding on the UNINTERRUPTED mission of empowerment and the desire to make the franchise more accessible to the community, UNINTERRUPTED will continue to tap into several passion points to fuel the audience including:

More Frequent Episodes: As a response to the fans wanting more, The Shop UNINTERRUPTED will now release two episodes per month.

*Diverse Product Offerings: The Shop “By Hand Collection” features an assortment of neutral colored premium T-Shirts, Hoodies, and Crewnecks. Each piece from the collection was made in Los Angeles. Fans can shop the full collection at the UNINTERRUPTED store.

*Launching @TheShopUN: Dedicated social channels for all-things The Shop have launched on both Twitter and Instagram. For avid fans of the franchise, @TheShopUN will serve as the destination for select exclusive content and BTS access.

*Something for Podcast Lovers: Releasing in tandem with each new episode, the audio-version of The Shop UNINTERRUPTED will be available wherever you listen to podcasts.

The Shop UNINTERRUPTED presented by GREY GOOSE Vodka is executive produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Devin Johnson; this episode is directed by conDRAMAgee; co-executive produced by Melcolm Ruffin; produced by Kevin McGrail, Brandon Riley and Rob Roediger; created by Paul Rivera and Randy Mims.

