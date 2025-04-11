The Exonerated 5 Won A Small Victory In Defamation Lawsuit Against Trump

The Exonerated Five won a key battle in federal court in their defamation case against President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone ruled that Trump’s statements during the Sept. 10, 2024, presidential debate could be interpreted as factual assertions rather than opinions, making them subject to defamation claims.

“The broadcast was liable for its defamatory publication,” the motion stated. “Here, Plaintiffs were not just in the process of being exonerated; their name had been cleared for over twenty years, so Defendant cannot argue that stating they pleaded guilty to crimes is substantially true when the truth is that Plaintiffs are not guilty at all of those crimes.”

During the debate, then-candidate Trump falsely stated that Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise “killed someone,” despite their convictions being vacated in 2002. The five men, known collectively as the Exonerated Five, were cleared of all charges after another individual confessed to the crime and DNA evidence confirmed their innocence.

McCray, Richardson, Salaam, Santana, and Wise filed the lawsuit in October 2024, seeking damages for what they describe as “reputational and emotional harm.” Their suit argues that Trump’s statements, broadcast to an audience of 67 million viewers, perpetuated a false narrative about their case—one initially fueled by Trump decades earlier.

While Trump’s attorneys argue his comments are protected speech under the First Amendment, Judge Beetlestone ruled that because the statements can be proven false by existing records, they are not shielded by constitutional protections. Trump’s legal team has dismissed the allegations.

“This baseless lawsuit is yet another unfounded and meritless attack against President Trump,” said Karin Sweigart, an attorney for Trump, in a statement.

Shanin Specter, lead attorney for the Exonerated Five, welcomed the judge’s decision and said he is prepared for trial.

“We look forward to discovery, trial, and the ultimate vindication of these five fine men,” Specter said.

RELATED CONTENT: iPhones vs. Surviving Trump’s Tariffs: Financial Strategists Share What Matters Most