News by Kandiss Edwards Exonerated Man Now Clerk Of Criminal Court In New Orleans Duncan believes time is of the essence to many inmates when dealing with documents that can assist in exonerations.







Calvin Duncan, who spent more than 28 years in prison before his murder conviction was overturned, was elected as Orleans Parish Criminal Court Clerk by the citizens of New Orleans.

Duncan, an advocate and attorney, secured 38,681 votes, about 68% of the vote, in the Nov. 15 run-off election, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Duncan said he ran for clerk because he saw first-hand how long it took incarcerated people to get basic documents and to have their cases reviewed.

In a press conference, he spoke candidly about his time as an inmate and the difficulties he faced while navigating his case. Duncan believes time is of the essence to many inmates when dealing with documents that can assist in exonerations.

“Tonight is a dream that’s been 40 years in the making,” Duncan said. “I hope that all those people who died in prison because we couldn’t get their records are looking down now. I hope they’re proud of me. We never stopped fighting for each other’s rights, and I will never stop fighting for yours. Thank you for this privilege.”

Incumbent Darren Lombard quickly conceded the race on election night.

“I want to congratulate Calvin Duncan on his victory,” Lombard said. “I stand ready to support a smooth and professional transition so that the important work of this office continues without interruption.”

Duncan spent decades fighting to clear his name in a 1981 fatal shooting, all while maintaining his innocence.

After years of searching, Duncan and other investigators uncovered evidence that police officers lied in court. His conviction was tossed by a judge in 2021. Duncan has since become known for helping fellow inmates file their appeals and understand court procedure.

In 2020, his advocacy helped drive the Supreme Court decision that ended non-unanimous jury convictions in Louisiana and Oregon. The states were the last two states that still allowed the Jim Crow–era practice.

RELATED CONTENT: Trump Argues ‘Amendment Immunity’ In Exonerated 5 Defamation Case