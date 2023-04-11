Previously Exonerated Lydell Grant Arrested, Accused of Killing Man in Road Rage Incident

He was freed from prison several years ago after being exonerated for a crime he did not commit. Now, Lydell Grant is facing jail time once again after being involved in a road rage incident that left a driver dead last week.

According to ABC 13 Eyewitness News, Grant, who was released from prison in 2019, after he was exonerated for a stabbing at a Montrose bar in 2010 that left someone dead, was arrested last week after another driver was killed.

The 46-year-old Grant has been accused of killing another driver after a crash in southwest Houston. A $1 million bond was set. The fatal shooting took place last Thursday at about 11:50 p.m. near Hiram Clarke Road and Brentwood Park Drive.

The victim of the shooting was 33-year-old Edwin Arevalo, who died at the scene of the accident.

Grant was arrested on Friday after police officers identified him after viewing surveillance video from the scene. Houston police believe Grant and a woman were hit by a Toyota as Grant ran a stop sign leaving a convenience store. He allegedly got out of his vehicle and proceeded to fire several shots through the windshield of the Toyota before he got back into his car and took off.

KHOU 11 reported that home surveillance video showed Houston police officers arriving at Grant’s residence to arrest him. The white Lexus Grant allegedly drove when the incident took place was parked outside his driveway.

In 2012, Grant was sentenced to life in prison for the fatal stabbing of a man outside of a Montrose bar. He was exonerated in 2019 with the help of the Innocence Project of Texas. New DNA evidence, as well as a confession from the actual perpetrator, helped free him after he served about eight years in prison. A spokesperson with the Innocent Project of Texas gave a written statement that said, in part, “We are saddened by the news of this tragic event and our thoughts and sympathies go out to the victim’s family. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment on the specifics of this incident. We stand behind Mr. Grant’s previous exoneration, which was granted by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.”