Expecting An Award From the Police Commissioner, NYPD Officer Gets Marriage Proposal Instead

An NYPD officer who thought she was receiving an award after she was summoned to the police commissioner‘s office was shocked when she didn’t receive an award but instead was surprised with a marriage proposal.

A Tweet sent out by New York Police Department Police Commissioner Dermot F. Shea showed a video clip of the young woman coming to accept the award and her boyfriend popping the question.

When you think you’re going to the PC’s office to receive an award, but you leave with a diamond ring & calling your retired-sergeant-boyfriend — your “fiancée!” She said ! Join us in congratulating Shaundel & Henry — we’re wishing them both the very best! pic.twitter.com/SnUAwtszvl — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) November 10, 2021



The police officer who received the surprise was NYPD Officer Shaundel Seymour. Her boyfriend and now fiancé is retired NYPD Sergeant Henry Chernyavsky.

Seymour, who works in the Licensing Division and retired sergeant Chernyavsky spoke to People about what took place and how it impacts what people think about the police force.