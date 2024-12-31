Health and Wellness by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman What To Expect When You’re Expecting: Prenatal Leave Benefits To Start In New York In 2025 The leave policy will include up to 20 hours for workers to attend doctor's appointments and other services.







Pregnant New Yorkers may notice some differences in their leave and benefit in 2025, namely they won’t have to forego some pay to attend a doctor’s appointment.

In April, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the country’s first-ever law allowing prenatal leave for workers. The state has also launched an awareness initiative to inform residents of the new policy, which goes into effect Jan. 1.

“No pregnant woman in New York should be forced to choose between a paycheck and a check-up—and that’s why I pushed to create the nation’s first paid prenatal leave policy,” Hochul said in a press release. “From raising the minimum wage to investing in affordable child care, we’re making New York the best and most affordable place to raise a family.”

Now, those working part-time and full-time in New York have 20 hours of paid leave for prenatal care, which include doctor’s appointments and fertility treatments. Employers must grant the time off if an employee requests it—and they cannot take away that time from sick days and other benefits.

The state government will spread awareness through subway advertisements, social media outreach, as well as a virtual media tour. The New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon will help lead the tour. She called the measure a way to take care of expecting New Yorkers.

The move hopes to ensure women have unrestricted access to care and support by medical providers during their pregnancy. The Department of Labor figures that around 130,000 pregnant workers can take advantage of this benefit.

According to March of Dimes, about one in seven babies born in New York have mothers who lack adequate prenatal care, resulting in infants being three times more likely to have a low birth weight and five times more likely to die in infancy. As for mothers, those with inadequate care are more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications.

