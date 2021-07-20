Experience Sparkling Audio With 50% Off These Bluetooth Earbuds

With wireless technology being incorporated in nearly every aspect of daily life, wouldn’t it be great to own a set of headphones that don’t tether you to your mobile devices?

The Coby True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds offer that capability as you enjoy your favorite music, podcasts, or audiobooks while fitting snugly in your ears via its foam ear tips without the hassle of annoying wires. For a limited time, they can be yours for just $39.99 – a 50% discount.

While these earbuds allow for optimum listening entertainment, they come equipped with a built-in microphone that enables you to make or receive phone calls. The built-in mic also activates Siri or Google Assistant, further enhancing your wireless experience.

The Bluetooth capability in these minimalistic earbuds allows you to seamlessly connect to the compatible devices in your home or office ecosystems without you having to even miss a beat. Satisfied buyers have already given these an average rating of 4 out of 5 stars, and one customer comments, “I love this product because it is totally hands free. I am able to listen to the radio plus able to answer the phone at the same time.”

This product ships with two extra pairs of ear gels, making sure you find the right fit no matter your size of ears. And with a playback time of 6.5 hours, you don’t have to worry about interrupting a good workout, walk, or hike because of battery drain. But just in case you find yourself low of battery, also included in this deal are a charging cable and a charging case that provide 22 hours of juice.

Whether enjoying the latest new music, blasting your favorite playlist while at the gym, or listening to a thought-provoking podcast, do so in true wireless fashion with the Coby True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds by taking advantage of this limited deal today.

Prices subject to change.