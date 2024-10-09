by Keka Araújo Extended-Stay Hotels: A Harsh Reality For Homeless Students In Atlanta Advocates and community leaders stress the need for more affordable housing and better renter protections to alleviate this growing crisis.







As the principal of Dunaire Elementary School in Atlanta, Sean Deas has witnessed the challenges faced by children living in extended-stay hotels.

Nearly 10% of his students live in such accommodations, where they experience overcrowded conditions, food insecurity, and exposure to violence. These children often exhibit aggression or anxiety, along with sleep issues.

“Social trauma is the biggest challenge,” Deas explains. To address these issues, Deas implemented a schoolwide support program with counselors, a food pantry, and protocols to assist children who may fall asleep during class. “Beyond the teaching, we have to support the families as well,” he says.

Extended-stay hotels have become a last resort for many low-income families as housing becomes less accessible. In 2022, more than 100,000 students across the U.S. lived in these hotels, a number that’s likely an undercount, according to the Department of Education. In some Atlanta-area counties, up to 40% of homeless students reside in extended-stay hotels.

The impact of hotel living on children is severe, with advocates reporting increased physical and mental health issues. Violence, poor living conditions, and the lack of safe outdoor spaces exacerbate stress for these families. DeKalb County, home to Dunaire Elementary, has seen several extended-stay properties fall short of safety standards, with issues like insect infestations and mold.

On the surface, staying in a motel or hotel may appear to provide security for someone experiencing homelessness. They have a roof over their heads and access to basic amenities. However, this is often an illusion of stability. Motels and hotels, mainly those catering to lower-income individuals, are not designed for long-term living. The cost of staying in these accommodations can quickly drain financial resources, making it nearly impossible to save for more permanent housing.

Advocates and community leaders stress the need for more affordable housing and better renter protections to alleviate this growing crisis. While extended-stay hotels provide immediate shelter, they are far from ideal environments for raising children.

