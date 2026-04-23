Contributor Network by Black Enterprise Ask Your Fairygodmentor®: How To Survive Layoffs And Maintain Career Resilience Let’s keep it real. Being the last one standing doesn’t mean being the most overextended.







Dear Fairygodmentor®,

After Layoffs, I’m Doing the Work of Three People. How Do I Set Boundaries Without Risking My Job?

-Last One Standing

Dear Last One Standing,

It’s enough that you are already doing the work of three people and now that your job just experienced a reorganization, you’re doing the work of three more people? When will it end?!

Survivor’s guilt is real.

Fear of being the next one to leave is real.

The pressure to keep proving yourself beyond the essential functions of your original role, is real.

But let’s keep it real. Being the last one standing doesn’t mean being the most overextended.

There could be a lot of things driving your performance these days. Some could be coloring workforce inflation as opportunity in disguise. Other leaders may be taking advantage the fact that you’re overachieving in silence. Finally, there is a very real reason that you’re adding so much to your plate—fear. The fear that if you speak up and rock the boat, you’ll be seen as non-compliant and a squeaky wheel.

Let’s remember what our elders used to tell us: “The squeaky wheel gets the grease.”

Here are the risks that no ever talks about:

Burnout:

If you continue to run on all cylinders, this will eventually lead to work burnout. Work burnout leads to a decline in your performance. Declines in performance lead to productivity decline. Once productivity goes down, so do the profits.

Over functioning:

When we tend to over-function, it’s not rooted in facts, it’s rooted in the invisible expectations that we assume that our leaders have of us.

Saying ‘Yes’ Now:

I get it, you feel like your job is on the line if you say no. You may feel like if you say yes now, that you’ll be expected to say yes forever.

Let me stress this to you, Last One Standing, if you keep proving you can do three jobs, they’ll never hire you for the other two.

I want to introduce you something I discuss in my upcoming book, It’s Their Loss: Honoring Grief at Work and Leading Through What Breaks Us Open.

It’s called The Reasonable Reframe™️:

Instead of thinking, “I need to prove I’m valuable.”

Shift your mindset to, “I need to protect how my value is delivered.”

Your value isn’t measured by how much you carry; it’s measured by what you can reasonably sustain.

Actionable Strategies for Workplace Boundary Setting:

1. Clarify Priorities (Without saying “no” yet):

Say, “Given the current workload, what are the top 2-3 priorities you want me to focus on?” (This forces them to choose)

2. Name The Tradeoffs:

Say, “If I make a shift to prioritize this, what would you like me to pause or deprioritize?” (This protects you from silent overcommitment)

3. Document Capacity (This is your POWER):

Keep that DIG (Damn I’m Good) Folder right and tight. Tracking your workload and keeping receipts of what you’re covering will not only protect your peace but help you maintain your power. (Clarity is your protection; not just communication)

4. Set Expectations That Meet Reality (No More Hero Mode):

Say, “I want to make sure that I’m delivering high-quality work on a consistent basis. Here’s what’s realistic based on my current capacity…” (It’s important to remember that you remember that you’re not refusing; you’re redefining excellence.)

Professional Scripts for Managing Executive Workload

“I’m very committed to delivering impact, not just volume. Let’s work together to align on what success looks like here.”

“To maintain quality, I’ll need to focus on fewer priorities at a time. What matters most right now?”

“I want to confirm we’re setting this up for sustainability, not just short-term urgency.”

As I’ve said before, when you raise your voice, you raise your value.

If an organization requires you to set yourself on fire to keep others warm, the issue isn’t your performance; it’s their structure. You won’t earn safety by overworking. You earn it by being clear, strategic and by respecting yourself FIRST.

Last One Standing, you’ve survived the layoffs. Your job isn’t to prove that you deserve to stay. Your job is to make sure that staying doesn’t cost you yourself.

Because if the only way you can succeed there is by slowly burning out?

It’s already their loss.

You got this!

Yours truly,

Your Fairygodmentor®

About Joyel Crawford:

(Photo: Kirten White Photography/BE)

Joyel Crawford is an award-winning career and leadership development professional and founder of Crawford Leadership Strategies, a consultancy that empowers results-driven leaders through coaching, training, and facilitation. She’s the best-selling author of Show Your Ask: Using Your Voice to Advocate for Yourself and Your Career.

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