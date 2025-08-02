Legal by Mary Spiller ‘Friday’ Star Faizon Love Faces Trial For Allegedly Assaulting Woman With Credit Card Reader In February, Love was charged with felony assault in an incident that occued at a hotel.







A San Diego judge ruled this week that there is sufficient evidence to proceed with felony assault charges against actor and comedian Faizon Love, following an incident in which he allegedly threw a credit card reader at a hotel clerk, striking her in the head.

Love, widely recognized for roles in films like “Elf,” “Friday,” and “Couples Retreat,” is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, along with an enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury. He has pleaded not guilty.

According to NBC San Diego, the incident in question took place in August, when Love reportedly became enraged after learning from hotel staff that the property had no vacancies, despite his booking through a third-party app. During a preliminary hearing, the alleged victim testified that Love escalated quickly.

“Mr. Love was extremely upset. It was zero to 100 real quick,” she told the court. “He was repeatedly asking if we knew who he was.”

The woman said she told Love his behavior was unacceptable before he allegedly pulled the credit card reader off the counter and hurled it at her. “Mr. Love looked directly at me, pulled the credit card machine off, and threw it in my direction,” she testified.

She sought medical attention hours after the incident and was diagnosed with a concussion. She said she continues to suffer lingering effects, including sensitivity to light.

However, Love’s attorney, Marc Kligman, questioned the credibility of the testimony, pointing to inconsistencies between the woman’s court account and statements she made to police and a 911 dispatcher the night of the incident. Body camera footage from San Diego police was played to highlight discrepancies.

Kligman also challenged the testimony of two coworkers who said they witnessed the attack. One admitted he didn’t actually see the clerk get hit, only hearing the sound.

“What should give the court pause … is in the insufficiency of the evidence and credibility of the witnesses,” Kligman said.

He also suggested the clerk may be motivated by financial gain, as she has filed a civil suit seeking compensation for medical expenses and emotional trauma. “I think there’s quite a bit of motivation for her to make this up, to exaggerate,” Kligman added.

Despite these arguments, Judge Rohanee Zapanta found probable cause to proceed. Love was arraigned and a trial is scheduled for January. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison.