Man Survives Home Invasion After Flashing Fake Money On Facebook

Being called broke led a 64-year-old man to post a photo of a stack of cash, prompting a home invasion by thieves who hoped to steal what he had posted.

Anthony McNary of Indianapolis man said he admitted that the Facebook post was fake, and he did not have the cash, leading him being beaten and shot in the back of his neck, FOX 59 reported.

“He just stuck the gun to the back of my head and pulled the trigger. I couldn’t believe it. Over a fake post,” said McNary, who spent several days in the hospital.

It all started when the two men saw McNary’s Facebook post two days before the attack. The photo was from an old Facebook memory he previously posted. McNary said the two men were wearing tactical vests with “police” on the front and back.

They told him that there were police officers when they confronted him.

According to McNary, one of the men said, “Where’s the money at? Where’s it at? I seen what you posted on Facebook. Where’s the money at?’”

McNary told the men that “it was a prank” and that the post was fake. When the men realized there no money in the home, they pistol-whipped and choked him. Then that’s when one of them placed the gun, execution-style, to the back of McNary’s neck and pulled the trigger.

Shortly after being shot, police officers arrived and rushed McNary to the hospital.

“I said to myself, ‘I’m about to die over a fake post.’ That’s what I was saying to myself,” said McNary.

The suspects have yet to be identified, and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the case is active.

Anyone with information can call 317-262-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

