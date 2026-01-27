News by Sharelle B. McNair NRA Has Entered The Chat, Condemning ICE’s ‘Dangerous and Wrong’ Narrative After Deadly Minnesota Shooting The National Rifle Association (NRA) is calling for full transparency from the Trump administration







Following the killing of Minnesota ICU nurse Alex Pretti at the hands of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, the National Rifle Association (NRA) is calling for full transparency from the Trump administration, saying there is a “dangerous and wrong” narrative taking place against gun owners, Fox 9 reports.

The Department of Homeland Security posted an image of a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun on X that they allege was found on Pretti, creating the image that the victim was attempting to harm agents. First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli reposted the image, saying, “If you approach law enforcement with a gun, there is a high likelihood they will be legally justified in shooting you.”

That’s when the NRA chimed in, calling his remarks “dangerous and wrong.” “Responsible public voices should be awaiting a full investigation, not making generalizations and demonizing law-abiding citizens,” the organization responded.

This sentiment from the First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California is dangerous and wrong.



Responsible public voices should be awaiting a full investigation, not making generalizations and demonizing law-abiding citizens. https://t.co/9fMz3CL29o — NRA (@NRA) January 25, 2026

The 37-year-old nurse was killed after allegedly being shot repeatedly while being taken face down to the cold Minneapolis ground during a protest. While Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino defended the officer’s usage of deadly force — and actually blamed Pretti for allegedly having the weapon on him– Minneapolis police confirmed he had a license to carry.

Video footage of the incident proves the opposite, as it appeared the victim was disarmed prior to being taken down.

While the national gun rights organization first pushed the blame on Gov. Tim Walz, calling him a “radical progressive politician” who “incited violence against law enforcement officers who are simply trying to do their jobs,” gun rights advocates and experts are surprised to see organizations and federal officials using the narrative against the victim.

“They’ve stood up in court and tried to push back against state laws that regulate firearms — access, use, carry — so it’s pretty shocking to me to see them now use an example of a lawful gun owner as justification for force,” Megan Walsh, Second Amendment expert and University of Minnesota Law School professor, said, according to CNN.

“For months, radical progressive politicians like Tim Walz have incited violence against law enforcement officers who are simply trying to do their jobs. Unsurprisingly, these calls to dangerously interject oneself into legitimate law-enforcement activities have ended in… — NRA (@NRA) January 25, 2026

For years, Minnesota has permitted the open and concealed carry of a handgun with a license when an applicant meets certain criteria. State regulations also don’t restrict individuals from possessing firearms at protests or even in Minnesota’s Capitol building.

However, that hasn’t stopped the Trump administration from maintaining a firm stance that Pretti is in the wrong. “You cannot bring a firearm loaded with multiple magazines to any sort of protest that you want. It’s that simple,” FBI Director Kash Patel said.

“No one who wants to be peaceful shows up at a protest with a firearm that is loaded with two full magazines.”

Walsh said there is “no gray in this situation,” defending the victim, feeling his rights were violated. “He was lawfully carrying a firearm, and that is not any license to kill someone,” the law professor said.

“We have a Constitution that provides a Second Amendment individual right, and it is unlawful to kill a man for exercising his constitutional rights.”

RELATED CONTENT: Supreme Court Debating Whether States Can Limit Gun Carry On Private Property