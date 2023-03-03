Fallen University of Virginia Football Player Honored With Hometown Highway Dedication

The life of a University of Virginia football player is being honored in a major way.

ABC 4 reports a piece of Highway 78 in Dorchester County, South Carolina, will be named after Lavel Davis, Jr. Signs reading, “LAVEL ‘TYLER’ NORMAN DAVIS, JR. MEMORIAL HIGHWAY” will be placed at the 12.79 to 22.39 mile markers of the highway.

Davis Jr. was one of the three University of Virginia football players murdered during a campus shooting last November. Two of Davis’ teammates, Devin Candler and D’Sean Perry, also died. A fourth teammate, Mike Hollins Jr., was also injured but survived.

A proposal for the honor was submitted to the South Carolina General Assembly in February. “Whereas, it would be fitting and proper to pay homage to Lavel ‘Tyler’ Norman Davis, Jr., an outstanding athlete and accomplished young man whose life held such promise,” the bill said, according to TMZ. “But was tragically cut short by naming a portion of highway in Dorchester County in his memory.”

The renaming ceremony was announced via Twitter by Sean Lampkin, Davis’ cousin. “Lavel’s mother, Simone, has informed me that the State of SC has decided to name a highway after Lavel Tyler Norman Davis Jr. near his HS,” Lampkin tweeted. “Continuing your legacy @LDJxlll!”

Lavel’s mother, Simone, has informed me that the State of SC has decided to name a highway after Lavel Tyler Norman Davis Jr. near his HS. They will have a dedication ceremony on Saturday, April 29th, 2023 from 12pm – 2pm. Continuing your legacy @LDJxlll! 🙏🏾♥️🕊️ 📍 Woodland HS pic.twitter.com/vzAJYichHj — Coach Sean Lampkin (@Coach_Lampkin) March 2, 2023

The highway ceremony is one of many that have taken place honoring the fallen football players. The school awarded the players with their degrees. The NFL’s Washington Commanders paid0 tribute by wearing the players jersey numbers 1, 15, and 41 on their helmets.

The dedication ceremony will take place in April.