Family Of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens, Black Mother Killed By White Neighbor, Fights Gun Violence With New Nonprofit

The family of Ajike “AJ” Owens, the Black mother fatally shot by her white neighbor in Florida, refuse to let their loved one’s death go in vain.

Owens was shot and killed by Susan Lorincz at an Ocala apartment complex in June 2023. In the case that made national headlines, Lorincz shot Owens through an apartment door during a dispute over the slain woman’s children playing in front of her home. The shocking murder was also featured on Netflix’s “The Perfect Neighbor” documentary, garnering more attention to Owens’ story.

Lorincz was convicted of manslaughter in 2024 and ordered to serve 25 years in state prison for the killing. However, Owens’ family wants the legacy of the Black mother to be more than justice served. Given that their daughter’s life was taken by racially motivated gun violence, Owens’ parents have created their own organization to help other families dealing with such instances.

“No sentence or verdict can ever bring full peace or accountability for what was taken from our family,” Dias told CNN. “Our focus remains on honoring Ajike’s legacy through justice, healing, and community care.”

Dias co-founded the Standing in the Gap fund with Takema Robinson. The fund provides “rapid-response grants” to families that have suffered from gun violence, while also promoting gun reform policy.

“What began as a response to unimaginable tragedy has grown into a movement for justice, healing and collective care. We believe the path to change is twofold: care for families today and reform for tomorrow,” explained Robinson.

Gun violence still persists across America, with the Gun Violence Archive reporting over 11,000 shootings occurring just this year. Standing In The Gap’s mission remains critical to addressing this crisis. By 2027, they hope to expand their funding to provide grants to political organizers.

“The Fund was born out of that need – to transform grief into action,” continued Dias. “Supporting this fund isn’t charity – it’s community care in action. Together, we can ensure no one else has to stand in the gap alone.”

However, Owens’ death is more than an instance of gun violence. It also brings up the pattern of racially motivated attacks that continue to threaten Black people in the U.S.

“My daughter and I would often have conversations about what we wanted out of life, and she would tell me, ‘One day the world will know my name,’” the grieving mother added. “My daughter’s story reminds the world that love can be louder than hate. We carry that love forward in everything we do – ensuring that her legacy is not defined by tragedy but by transformation.”

