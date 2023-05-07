Family Demands Justice For Rasheem Carter After 3rd Remains Found

Civil Rights attorney Benjamin Crump is speaking out in response to an email a family received confirming a third set of remains in what officials now believe was the murder of Rasheem Carter.

It was last October when Carter, 25, went missing in rural Mississippi after twice telling the Taylorsville Police Department about the group of white men in pickup trucks who were chasing him, MSNBC reports. The last image of Carter was caught on a hunting video and shows him partially dressed and “running for his life,” his mother said.

On November 2, 2022, one month after he went missing, Carter’s skeletal remains were found dismembered and scattered in the woods near the Taylorsville Police Department where he initially sought help. His skull was severed in half and despite the disturbing state of his corpse and the threats he shared in a police report prior to his death, local police have claimed that no foul play was involved.

In February, a third set of Carter’s remains were located and his family was only informed about the remains late last month via email, according to a statement by Crump’s law firm. Now, the family, Crump, and protestors are demanding justice and more information from police as they look to collect all of Carter’s remains to finally give him a proper burial.

“The family of Rasheem Carter, while still deep in grief, is being denied adequate information and closure from the Mississippi officials overseeing this case,” the statement read.

“From the beginning of this case, the family has been misled. At first, when the first of Rasheem’s remains were discovered with his head decapitated from his body, officials told the family that it was animals that killed Rasheem. Then, officials admitted that they believed he was murdered.”

MEDIA ALERT: @AttorneyCrump & Rasheem Carter’s family have issued a statement in response to Mississippi Crime Lab officials notifying the family that a 3rd set of remains, found Feb. 23, contained a DNA match to Rasheem. His family will hold a protest to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/iKW4T0Jhrk — Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) April 26, 2023

“Now, it is unacceptable that the family had to find out through an email that more of Rasheem’s remains were found, and still, they haven’t been told any other information, been offered a meeting with officials, or received his remains,” Crump continued.

“They continue to be stonewalled at every turn. This family just wants to find out what happened to Rasheem and say their goodbyes — they ask that the additional remains be returned to them so that they can lay him to rest.”

Crump has remained vocal in raising awareness about the “Mississippi lynching” of Carter and demanding justice from local authorities in a case that is still being investigated, via WLBT.

“There should be no doubt that this was an act of murder, a hate crime — and a Mississippi lynching,” Crump said.

“But the Taylorsville Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations continue to ignore the cold, hard facts and railroad the family at every turn.”

