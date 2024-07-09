by Stacy Jackson ‘Family Feud’ Appoints First Black Woman Showrunner, Myeshia Mizuno The position with Family Feud makes Mizuno the first Black woman ever appointed as a prime time showrunner.









The iconic game show “Family Feud” has welcomed a groundbreaking new showrunner, Myeshia Mizuno, who now oversees both the syndicated version and ABC‘s prime time “Celebrity Family Feud.”

Mizuno’s appointment marks a historic moment as she becomes the first Black woman to helm a prime-time game show. The game show fanatic spoke to Variety about her approach to the role concerning the show’s legacy. “It’s daunting, but definitely what I’m up for,” she stated, likening her job to “adding some oil to the spokes” of an already well-oiled machine. Her vision includes subtle enhancements to both game show versions, such as introducing vacation packages as prizes and creating a cozy backstage area for celebrity contestants.

With a rich background in television production, Mizuno brings a wealth of experience to “Family Feud.” Her diverse career spans from producing “Judge Judy” to developing court shows and working on ABC‘s “Supermarket Sweep” revival. This varied expertise positions her well to steer the beloved game show into its next chapter. Steve Harvey, the charismatic host of “Family Feud,” expressed confidence in Mizuno’s capabilities. “She just fell right into place,” he remarked, praising her management skills. Harvey emphasized the importance of her role, noting, “This show is iconic…You don’t want to come in and mess it up…All eyes are on her.” The comedian is confident in Mizuno as the new showrunner, as BLACK ENTERPRISE previously covered, the host has already worked with her on ABC‘s Emmy-nominated “Judge Steve Harvey.”

The upcoming “Celebrity Family Feud” season promises an exciting lineup of stars, including Megan Thee Stallion, Ne-Yo, and various sports figures. Other notable matchups feature Meghan Trainor vs. Tori Kelly and a special “Golden Bachelor” face-off. Further into the season, episodes will feature Daughtry vs. Papa Roach, Earth, Wind & Fire vs. The War & Treaty, Fat Joe vs. Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, and David Foster/Katharine McPhee vs. Clay Aiken.

“Celebrity Family Feud” enters its tenth season, premiering July 9 with a two-hour special. Stay tuned throughout the holidays for a special episode featuring Shaquille O’Neal vs. Sherri Shepherd.