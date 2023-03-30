Family Feud! Tamika Scott Shares Receipts of LaTocha Scott And Rocky Bivens Alleged Extortion

Tamika Scott pulled out the receipts to prove her sister and brother-in-law allegedly stole $30,000 in music royalties from her.

The Scott family drama has played out on Bravo’s Queens of R&B: SWV & Xscape. LaTocha and Tamika Scott were already at odds ahead of filming the six-episode series and the tension spilled onto the show.

Things came to a head when Tamika accused Tocha and her husband Rocky Bivens of stealing her portion of music royalties for Xscape. Tocha and Rocky have both denied her claims on the show and in interviews.

Their denial prompted Tamika to put together her own tell-all that included documents that allegedly confirmed her claims and revealed someone who threatened to release her sex tape.

“God knows I didn’t want to do this,” Tamika captioned a video post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamika Scott (@therealtamikascott)

“Sis, you’re sitting on all your interviews saying I’m looking for a storyline and attention knowing y’all stole my money!!”

“And for your husband to call Sprint acting like he was my ex- husband with my social security getting the passcode to my phone and changing it in 2006, Getting access to my text messages, pictures, and videos and trying to extort me!!!!”

She went on to share receipts that included a contract where Tocha allegedly forged her signature and claimed to be her sister’s manager in order to receive her royalty checks. Tamika “Tiny” Harris even appeared in the video to clarify how the royalties were paid out.

“Oh yeah all of this is documented! Y’all are EVIL!!!!!” Tamika quipped. “The other day you said on @foxsoul Coctails With Queens you were going to give me my 30K you stole so you need to keep your word!! Run me my check!!! I’m tired!!”

Tamika’s tell-all and receipts came after Tocha appeared on Cocktails With Queens on Tuesday and accused her sister of making up the music royalty claims for a storyline.

“My thing is, was this for a storyline? Or is this real life?” said LaTocha. “Because in real life, me and my sister, we talk. And you talking about 10 years ago and I’m calling you, and if somebody accuses you of something, they should be able to talk to you about it. It’s not even about the $30,000. It’s about having my sister back. Like, I’ll give you that! But at the end of the day, you need to talk to me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox Soul (@foxsoul)

Fans have been sounding off and encouraging Tamika to take legal action against her sister and brother-in-law for allegedly orchestrating a plot to steal her music royalties.

“She also owes you for the tax you paid on the 30k.. make sure to add that to 🔥this is how you set up boundaries.. it can get messy but it is needed,” one user wrote.

“It really sad that he came to this. But the energy is warranted,” added someone else. “Your sister basically did a whole media campaign trying to paint you as incompetent and a liar.”

If Iyanla Fix My Life was still on the air, the Scotts would perfect contenders for a sit-down with the spiritual healer.