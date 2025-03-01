News by Mary Spiller Family Of Man Fatally Shot By White Neighbor While ATV Riding Hires Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Ja'Keem Williams was shot and killed by Ralph Hensel for ATV riding in a neighborhood.







The family of Ja’Keem Williams, a Black man who was fatally shot while riding an ATV in a Winter Garden neighborhood in Flordia by 57-year-old Ralph Hensel, who is white, has hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent them.

Crump stood by the Williams family in a press conference on Feb. 28 and called upon the public and authorities for “transparency” and “justice” as they move forward with the case.

Crump said, “We’re asking for full transparency. We’re asking that the truth be told so that we can get justice. We want criminal culpability for this…[we can’t] call him [Hensel] a vigilante because Ja’Keem wasn’t doing anything wrong.”

Crump continued passionately, “This person [Hensel] who thought he had a right to impose his will on the people who lived adjacent to his apartment complex…Ja’Keem did not deserve to be taken from this earth like this.”

As reported by Fox35 Orlando, the Winter Garden Police Department arrested Hensel after he shot and killed Williams, 32. Williams was riding his ATV through the neighborhood at the time of the shooting, and police discovered Williams unresponsive at the Bay Pointe apartments Feb. 20.

Hensel told authorities that he previously expressed being frustrated with ATV riders in the neighborhood, and had even told law enforcement that if officers did not intervene, he would “take action himself.”

Hensel disclosed that he worked for the apartment complex leasing office. He’s currently facing a first-degree murder charge. According to Orange County court records Hensel is being held in jail without bond.

Crump referenced transparency in the case, as police have not yet revealed if Hensel specifically targeted Williams or any details surrounding Hensel’s defense. Williams’ family described Ja’Keem as being a loving father to five children, sharing three with Briana Bermudez and acting as a father figure to Sierra Rose’s two children. He was described as “kindhearted and non-confrontational.”

