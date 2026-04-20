News by Sharelle B. McNair Family Of Murdered Pregnant Woman Wonders How Assailant Was Sent Back To The Streets With Violent Past “We need to know what’s going on behind closed doors with our kids. If we only knew what was going on, we would not be standing here talking to you.”







The family of Ashanti Allen is seeking answers as to why her alleged killer, Kevin Faux, 24, was released back to the streets just two months later after assaulting her in Houston, Fox 26 reported.

Faux is still at large after being accused of capital murder for allegedly killing Allen, 23, who was eight months pregnant with his child. Her family spoke out seeking answers as to how he was released from jail just two months after pleading guilty to assaulting the victim.

“This is not his first rodeo, okay, he’s done this before,” Edward Allen, Ashanti’s father, told reporters. “We need to know what’s going on behind closed doors with our kids. If we only knew what was going on, we would not be standing here talking to you.”

Court records show Faux was charged with assault-continuous family violence in September 2025 and was accused of committing roughly two other acts of violence against Allen. Under the Texas Penal Code, as a third-degree felony, Faux could have been sentenced to a minimum sentence of two years in prison. But after taking a plea deal on Feb. 19, the charges were reduced to a Class A misdemeanor of assault of a family member, resulting in him being sentenced to 280 days in county jail.

He was given credit for 143 days served.

Faux was also charged in 2019 with assault with a deadly weapon and a 2021 misdemeanor assault.

Now, after Ashanti was found dead in a southwest Houston park last week, having been reported missing for six days, her parents’ anger transpired into questions of how someone with such a violent past was free. “That was your girlfriend. You were supposed to love her,” her mother said, according to KHOU 11.

You were her child’s father.”

Victim advocate Andy Kahan said the community deserves answers as Faux is still at large. “There’s a lot of questions. Certainly, Ashanti deserves answers, the community deserves answers,” Kahan said. And the victim’s mother shares similar sentiments, claiming she never knew about Faux’s history of alleged violence until her daughter went missing. “I didn’t know anything about the incidents until she became missing, because if I would have known that, he would have never been around my daughter,” the mother said.

Ashanti’s death is added to several headlining reports of Black women allegedly being killed at the hands of their partners or someone they knew. Shortly after the Easter holiday, Dr. Cerina Fairfax was killed before her husband, former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, took his own life.

Weeks prior, Vice Mayor of Coral Springs, Florida, Nancy Metayer Bowen was found dead in her home, with her husband Stephen being the prime suspect.

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