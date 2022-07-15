Family State Texas Police Officer ‘Pulverized’ Black Man Before Killing Him With a Shot to His Neck

A Black man was killed in Texas last week by a police officer who “pulverized” him, according to his family, who called the shooting “unjustified and unnecessary.”

According to KHOU, police shooting victim, Roderick Brooks went into a Dollar General store and was cited for allegedly shoplifting and assaulting a store clerk. He then ran into a police officer, who would later tase him, before fatally shooting him.

Brooks’ family has asked for an investigation into the incident.