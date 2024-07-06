by Mary Spiller Family And NAACP Demand Justice After Police Fail To Notify Of Son’s Death Tori Thompson was found dead in a hotel parking lot in July of 2023 and police failed to notify his family before cremating his body.









The Arlington chapter of the NAACP in Virginia has dedicated itself to supporting the family of Tori Thompson, who died last year of a fentanyl overdose outside of a motel. According to Thompson’s family, they weren’t told the 33-year-old was dead until his ashes were sent to their home more than four months later. The family is calling for answers from the Arlington Police Department for reportedly failing to notify Thompson’s loved ones of his passing.

As reported during a news conference on July 3, the NAACP and Thompson’s family gathered with the community to celebrate Tori’s life and demand that police be held accountable for their failures.

Angela Thompson, Tori’s mother, spoke to the crowd gathered on Langston Boulevard about how she felt she was wronged by the Arlington Police Force.

She said, “They didn’t notify me that he passed away, and they lied about it. And I don’t think that’s fair.”

“My son passed away, he had his birth certificate on him, a letter from me that said ‘love mommy,’ and me and my family have lived in the same house for over 20 years. There was no reason a notification wasn’t made,” Angela continued.

“His daughters didn’t get to have a funeral. They got this. Thank you for coming. Tori matters.”

Tori’s death occurred in an Arlington hotel parking lot, and he was cremated without the family’s consent. He passed on July 5, 2023, and the Thompson family has been vocal about demanding transparency from police after they were denied notification of his death when it occurred.

The Arlington Police have only just begun to take the family’s concerns seriously and take action to do better, according to Fox 5 DC.

The department stated, “They are committed to conducting thorough and complete death investigations while treating all individuals with dignity and respect.”

Additionally, they told the outlet that they met with the Thompson family in February to discuss the investigation into Tori’s death and give the Daily a chance to express their concerns directly.

Following their failure to notify, the County Attorney’s Office has provided further training to officers and detectives within all related Homicide and Robbery Units on the proper procedures for “unclaimed bodies.”

The Arlington Police Department also said, “Additional procedures have been implemented, including requiring the homicide/robbery unit supervisor to review each case and ensure all steps have been taken before the process of unclaimed bodies can begin.”

