Family-Owned NYC Deli Projected To Bring In $1.2M In Its First Year

Joshua Dat is proving there is no need to reinvent the wheel. Opening a deli in New York City may not seem like a high-risk decision since grab-and-go storefronts are the bedrock of the busy city; however, Datz family-owned establishment is on pace to bring in more than $1.2 million in only its first year of business.

According to CNBC, 31-year-old Dat opened the doors to Datz Deli in December 2022, intending to make cultural remixes to deli favorites. “I wanted to be different,” he said. “I wanted to give people something new to try.”

Now, the Queens eatery welcomes visitors who are willing to wait hours in line to try its signature items like the Jamaican beef patty dubbed the “DatMacPatty,” stuffed with homemade macaroni and cheese, oxtails, beef curry, and jerk chicken. While most delis stick to simpler, more classic offerings, Datz Deli offers side dishes spanning from fried plantains to jalapeño poppers to fried Oreos drizzled with caramel.

And its popularity extends beyond Queens. The deli has amassed quite a following on social media—a major 50,000 on Instagram alone—with people planning their NYC travel around a visit to Datz.

What has brought the deli the most fame is that it’s truly a family affair. Dat and his parents, siblings, uncle, nephew, and a few close friends have all contributed to the $300,000-plus the deli managed to bring in between May and June, according to CNBC. With an initial investment of $70,000 to get Datz off the ground, Dat is feeling confident in the future of his deli but remains committed to the values that have already brought him great success. “We’ve always been hardworking people,” he says. “It’s all just such a humbling experience and such a blessing. I’m so grateful for everything happening.”