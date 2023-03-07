Family Sues Airbnb, Baby Reportedly Dies From Fentanyl Poisoning Day After Checking Into Florida Rental Property

A family has filed a lawsuit against Airbnb accusing the company of negligence after their 19-month-old daughter allegedly died from fentanyl poisoning in a rental property that reportedly was a Florida “party house.”

According to NBC News, baby Enora Lavenir died on August 7, 2021, a day after the family, traveling from France, checked into the rental in Wellington, Florida.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the incident as an accidental acute fentanyl intoxication.

The wrongful death lawsuit claims Enora was exposed to residue from the powerful synthetic opioid inside the property; a neighborhood resident witnessed a large party there two nights before the Lavenirs checked in along with a number of other parties prior to the family’s stay.

The suit accuses Airbnb, the rental property’s owner, the property manager, and a prior guest of negligence in the child’s death, adding that Airbnb failed to ensure the property was safe before the Lavenirs arrived.

A medical examiner report noted that the baby had a “lethal level of fentanyl” in her blood.

“There were no signs of any narcotic medications or any illegal narcotics at the crime scene and her death was listed as accidental,” the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in an incident report, following months of investigation.

Enora’s mother, Lydie Lavenir, booked the Florida home for a vacation for herself, her husband, and five children. During the baby’s nap, the day after check-in, Lavenir went to check on her in a bedroom and found her “unresponsive and foaming at the mouth.”

“Then I heard, ‘Enora is dead! Enora is dead,'” Enora’s father, Boris, told NBC Nightly News.

After performing chest compressions on the child, the family called 911 before Enora was taken to HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, Enora’s case is now closed pending viable leads.