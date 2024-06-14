FAMU Slated To Have 11 Football Games Aired On ESPN Networks Next Season

Florida A&M University will have 11 of its 12 games in the upcoming season shown on the ESPN network.

The school announced the news on its social media account on June 12.

The Rattlers are the current reigning Celebration Bowl Champions after defeating the Howard University Bisons 30-26. As the team gears up to defend its title and build off its successful season, the Rattlers will show their on-the-field prowess for the nation to see next season. The games will air on ESPN+ throughout the season, with some games (Norfolk State on Aug. 24) possibly airing on ABC.

Before FAMU made it to the Celebration Bowl, they did not lose any games in the SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference,) going 8-0 while carrying an overall record of 11-1 after losing to the University of South Florida in September.

Before putting on their cleats and beating Howard University in the HBCU National Championship title game, the Florida A&M football team was given signature Nike sneakers by future NBA Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James.

The championship game was FAMU’s first Celebration Bowl in program history, and the Rattlers became the second SWAC school to take home the Celebration Bowl title. This was also Howard’s first appearance at the Celebration Bowl.

When the team takes the football field next season, it will have a new head coach leading the way. In January, the school announced that James Colzie III was hired as the 19th head coach for FAMU.

RELATED CONTENT: FAMU Boosters Urge University President To Halt Search For New Coach Amid Growing Discontent Over Process