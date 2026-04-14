Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn FAMU And FSU Omegas Join George Clinton On Stage For Legendary ‘Atomic Dog’ Performance George Clinton invited members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. to join him on stage at his inaugural P-Funk Festival for a legendary performance of "Atomic Dog."







George Clinton took the stage for his inaugural P-Funk Fest in Tallahassee, Florida, where he was joined by members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., for a legendary high-energy performance of his Billboard No. 1 hit “Atomic Dog.”

On April 11, Ques from Omega Psi Phi’s Florida A&M University’s Upsilon Phi Chapter and Florida State University’s Chi Theta Chapter joined George Clinton and the Parliament Funkadelic for a standout performance of “Atomic Dog” at the first of what’s expected to become an annual musical celebration, HBCU Game Day reports.

“One of my prophytes alerted us that Mr. Clinton wanted us to perform Atomic Dog with him at this festival,” said Cole Bigelow, a junior at FAMU and president of the Upsilon Psi Chapter. “I was so happy to not only see him perform some of his other songs, but have a chance to step as well. It was crazy. I can only say he is iconic, and it was an honor to be on stage with him.”

Released in 1982, Clinton’s “Atomic Dog” quickly became the unofficial anthem of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. During a 2021 interview, Clinton recalled how just weeks after its release, members of the fraternity’s Alpha Chapter in Washington, D.C. introduced him to their signature stepping to the track—an experience that helped cement its lasting cultural connection.

Since then, the song has been deeply woven into the fraternity’s identity and remains a staple across HBCU and Divine Nine culture.

Over the years, Clinton often invited local chapters of Omega Psi Phi to join him on stage during performances of “Atomic Dog”, creating a signature moment between the two. The tradition came full circle when Clinton was inducted as a lifetime member in 2020 alongside D.L. Hughley and Anthony Anderson.

Now, with the launch of P-Funk Fest, the moment could become an annual celebration.

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