FAMU Graduate Who Posed Nude Threatens To Take Down Three Professors If Denied Diploma

The saga continues for Terica Williams, 24, the recent Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) graduate, who created a firestorm when she posed for thirst traps in front of the university’s mascot statue, according to The Sports Grail.

Williams captioned her seductive pictures with a self-affirming body positive message: “Anybody who knows me knows that I’ve been dressing provocatively my whole life. There are a lot of assumptions that have come with me accepting my body. A lot of people questioned my capabilities and intelligence solely based on how I choose to dress,” HBCU Buzz reported.

However, Williams posted a mysterious statement on her social media accounts, seemingly threatening to expose three professors if she’s punished—e.g., having her degree repealed—due to her impromptu controversial photoshoot.

“If I’m going down, three professors are going down with me,” Williams wrote in one of her Instagram stories.

‘The university is aware of the picture taken and is currently investigating the incident,” Vice President of Student Affairs William Hudson, Jr., Ph.D., said. Since the incident, FAMU has posted a sign alerting students NOT to prop themselves up on the rattler statue anymore.

Twitter weighed in on her decision, expressing their confusion as to why she chose to celebrate her graduation in this manner.

Williams hinted at the turmoil she is facing by posting another Instagram story saying she wants FAMU to award her degree and asks her followers for their prayers.

She wrote that she’ll prevail over the situation because “she’s built different.”

To alleviate the stress she’s experiencing with her university, Williams’ made a lackluster TikTok video attempting to poke fun at herself.