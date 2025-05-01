News by Kandiss Edwards FAMU’s Youngest 2025 Graduate Will Cross The Stage This Spring Curtis Lawrence the lll exemplifies educational excellence.







Curtis Lawrence III made headlines in 2021 as the youngest student to enroll at HBCU Florida A&M University, at age 16. Now, he is set to graduate this spring at 20 years old. He will receive his bachelor’s degree in biology, graduating Summa Cum Laude, Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Lawrence’s academic journey at GAMU included a rigorous course load. He participated in classes at Florida State University and was involved in various campus activities. He plans to pursue a master’s degree in biology at Villanova University as a Presidential Fellow. He aspires to have a career in academia, focusing on ecology and evolutionary biology.

Lawrence, a Washington D.C. native, began his college journey even earlier. He enrolled at George Washington University at the age of 14, having skipped his junior and senior years at Schools Without Walls High School. He later chose the famed HBCU over offers from institutions like Yale and Harvard, amassing over $1.65 million in merit scholarships.

Reflecting on his time at FAMU, Lawrence said, “The four years that I’ve been here, I’ve done a lot, and I’ve changed a lot as a person, and I’m prepared to go on to the next chapter.”

His parents, Curtis Lawrence Jr. and Malene Lawrence, expressed immense pride in their son’s achievements.

“We’re incredibly proud of his persistence and consistent dedication to excellence,” said Curtis Lawrence Jr. “His journey is a reminder that with faith, hard work and support, extraordinary things are possible.”

Lawrence’s brother, Corey, is also attending FAMU and is expected to graduate in two years, continuing the family’s educational legacy.

FAMU’s commencement ceremonies are scheduled for May 2-3 at the Alfred Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center.

Lawrence’s remarkable journey serves as an inspiration to many. His journey exemplifies the impact of dedication, support, and a commitment to excellence.

