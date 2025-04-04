Diversity, Equality, Inclusion by Sharelle Burt FAMU’s Pharmacy School Struggles After Trump’s Anti-DEI Raid Results In $16.3M Grant Loss It was a grant from NIH that helped launch FAMU's pharmacy school in 1985, making it a congressionally mandated program to support minority institutions.







Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University’s (FAMU) College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health Pharmacy is seeking more financial support than usual during the HBCU’s annual FAMU Day of Giving after losing a $16.3 million grant due to President Donald Trump’s anti-DEI federal funding cuts, Tallahassee Democrat reported.

The annual fundraising event began Thursday, Apr. 3, running through the afternoon of Friday, Apr. 4. The department’s interim dean Seth Ablordeppey wrote a letter heightening the need for funding after learning the grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) was cancelled March 21. “Your continuous support has become even more crucial than ever,” Ablordeppey wrote.

“Your contributions will directly impact our learners by providing scholarships that support many first-generation college students and provide basic support for everyday necessities previously supported by grants.”

The multi-million dollar grant was one of several lanes of funding that was cut after Trump signed executive orders, including “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing” to crack down on federal funding that targeted a number of initiatives.

The grant, which was once renewed in 2024 for an estimated five-year period, supported the pharmacy school and FAMU’s Research Centers in Minority Institutions (RCMI) program. However, the HBCU isn’t giving up that easily. In a statement, FAMU’s interim President, Timothy Beard, said the university is “in the process of appealing the decision” in efforts to keep the program funded. “The funding was awarded to support new faculty hires and enhanced research in key areas such as artificial intelligence, bioinformatics and cancer biology,” Beard said.

“For nearly 40 years, faculty and graduate students have relied on this center to conduct biomedical and health research.”

It was a grant from NIH that helped launch the pharmacy school in 1985, making it a congressionally mandated program to support minority institutions. “The program is a critical contributor to the university’s ability to produce 60% of the nation’s Ph.D. graduates in pharmaceutical sciences from various backgrounds,” Beard said.

“The RCMI program plays a vital role in ensuring the state’s success by contributing to the pipeline of highly trained professionals in the healthcare industry.”

Health insurance giants seemingly agree with the leader’s thoughts. An article from UnitedHealth Group highlighted the importance of the company’s Optum Rx’s scholarship program. In partnership with the historically Black university, vice president of health equity business enablement, Corey Coleman, said the program has assisted the company in prioritizing their work inside the classroom in efforts to prepare students for a career in pharmacy. “The pharmacy and local pharmacists play a crucial role in supporting people’s health,” Coleman said.

“This is why Optum Rx remains committed to supporting the needs of retail and independent pharmacies through initiatives that foster a robust pipeline of health care workers.

With the future’s uncertainty of grants for HBCUs nationwide, the Day of Giving event is an opportunity for FAMU alumni, fans, and friends to support the pharmacy school, in addition to the school’s other departments and initiatives, through financial contributions. Givers are encouraged to go to 1887strikes.com to donate.



RELATED CONTENT: Pharmacy Closures Impact Minority Communities The Most