FAMU To Honor Former President Frederick S. Humphries With Statue

Florida A&M University will unveil a statue of Frederick S. Humphries, one of its most respected presidents, during its Homecoming celebrations, FAMUAN reported.

The statue unveiling is scheduled for Homecoming week, Oct. 12-19. The campaign to honor Humphries began years ago. In December 2021, FAMU launched a fundraising campaign to raise around $350,000 to commission the statue. Humphries’ son, Laurence, a member, spoke about the achievement via Facebook.

“May this statue serve not only as a tribute to what my father achieved, but as an activation of enduring pride — a call to all of us to recommit ourselves to the institutions that shaped us. I encourage each of you to support FAMU or the HBCU of your choice, not only in words, but through your gifts, your presence, and your advocacy,” he wrote.

The statue will be unveiled during a public event on FAMU’s campus during Homecoming, expected to draw a large crowd. Supporters argue the statue is more than an art installation—it’s a long-overdue recognition of a president whose leadership helped shape FAMU’s identity.

Humphries served as FAMU’s eighth president from 1985 to 2001. He led the university during a period widely remembered as its golden age, a time marked by significant growth in enrollment, academic reputation, and public recognition. His leadership emphasized high standards in student achievement and a commitment to advancing the university’s national profile.

In a moment of gratitude, Laurence praised his father’s accomplishments. He acknowledged his pride in being raised by a man of honor. Laurence also gave thanks on behalf of those who benefited from Humphries’s tireless work.

“Dad, to stand before your likeness will be both humbling and overwhelming — a reminder of the vision you carried, the sacrifices you made, and the doors you opened for thousands. This statue is not just for you, but for every student whose life was changed, for every HBCU strengthened by your work, and for every dream you made possible,” he said.

