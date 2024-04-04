HBCU by Rafael Pena FAMU Vice President Named Finalist For Tennessee State University Presidency FAMU Vice President William E. Hudson Jr. is one of three finalists in the search for the next president of Tennessee State University.









Tallahassee.com reports Florida A&M University’s Vice President for Student Affairs, William E. Hudson Jr., has emerged as one of three finalists in the search for the next president of Tennessee State University (TSU). This announcement comes in the wake of TSU President Glenda Glover’s decision to step down after a decade of leadership.

Hudson, along with fellow finalists Charles Gibbs, CEO of the national 100 Black Men of America, and Michael Torrence, president of Motlow State Community College, engaged in forums with TSU students and faculty members last week.

The presidential search at TSU occurs amid institutional upheaval, with the Board of Trustees recently vacated following legislative actions. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee supported a bill leading to the appointment of eight new board members, all TSU alumni, amidst concerns over financial irregularities highlighted by a state audit.

The bill’s proponents argued for a comprehensive leadership overhaul in response to the audit findings, although no fraud or major wrongdoing was uncovered. Democrats opposed the move, emphasizing TSU’s historical underfunding compared to other public HBCUs.

Data from the Department of Education and the Department of Agriculture revealed staggering underfunding of over $2 billion over the last three decades for TSU, the highest among all states. FAMU also faced substantial underfunding, amounting to $1.973 billion in withheld state funding over 33 years.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Hudson remarked, “It is an honor to be considered a finalist, following in the footsteps of past and current Rattlers who paved the path for me.” He extended his appreciation to all who have supported him throughout his career.

Hudson, a two-time FAMU alumnus with extensive experience in academic and student affairs, has played a pivotal role in enhancing student services at FAMU. Notable achievements include the establishment of the Center for Access and Student Success complex, streamlining critical student services.

As TSU progresses in its presidential selection process, the appointment of the next president is anticipated later this month, according to the university’s timeline.