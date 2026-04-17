Chaos In The Stands: Fans Clash At Yankee Stadium

Yesterday afternoon’s game between the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Yankees featured plenty of action off field.

A scuffle between fans took place during the sixth inning of April 16’s day game at Yankee Stadium. According to The New York Post, the incident, caught on video, shows fans throwing puches on the second deck along the left field line.

Someone who was at the game and witnessed the melee posted a short video clip on social media. For several seconds, arms and fists fly, but it doesn’t look like anyone was harmed.

Before the clip ends, a fan is heard screaming out, “He’s running away!”

fight in my section 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/H3SOZp7dz2 — matthew 🗽 (@batistanem516) April 16, 2026

According to The Big Lead, security arrived quickly to break up the fight. There was video footage of security leading the individuals involved in the altercation away from the section. No details were released publicly about what started the fight, how many people were involved, or what discipline they may face.

The Yankees may have wanted to channel that fighting spirit, as they ended up losing to the Angels 11-4, splitting the four-game series.

Angels star Mike Trout hit his fifth home run in the series, becoming the fourth opponent to hit five homers in a series against the Yankees. The last one to do it was George Bell in 1990. Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx did it in 1933, and Darrell Evans accomplished the feat in 1985.

The Yankees next face the Kansas City Royals at home on April 17.

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