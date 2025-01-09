Politics by Mitti Hicks Fani Willis Asks Georgia Supreme Court To Reverse Removal From Trump Election Case In Fani Willis’s petition to the court, she asks the Georgia Supreme Court to review and reverse the lower court's decision.







Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is asking the Georgia Supreme Court to review a lower appeals court’s ruling that removed her from the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and several others.

Her request comes after the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled in December that Willis and her office could not continue prosecuting the case because of an “appearance of impropriety” created by a romantic relationship she had with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. Willis hired Wade to lead the case.

In Willis’s petition to the court, she asks the Georgia Supreme Court to review and reverse the lower court’s decision.

According to The Associated Press, Willis argued that the 2-1 ruling “overreached the Court of Appeals’ authority,” creating a new standard for disqualification of a prosecutor and disregarding decades of precedents.

Fani Willis Files Petition To Georgia’s Highest Court

With Trump returning to the White House on Jan 20, it’s unlikely that Willis will be able to prosecute him if the Georgia Supreme Court rules in her favor. However, besides Trump, 14 other defendants still face charges in the case.

In August 2023, a grand jury in Atlanta indicted Trump and 18 others for racketeering after authorities accused them of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to try to overturn Trump’s loss in Georgia to Joe Biden, illegally.

Willis is now asking Georgia’s highest court to review if the lower appeals court was wrong to disqualify her “based solely upon an appearance of impropriety and absent finding of an actual conflict of interest or forensic misconduct,” The AP reported. Willis also asked the state Supreme Court to review whether the Court of Appeals erred “in substituting the trial court’s discretion with its own” in this case.

“No Georgia court has ever disqualified a district attorney for the mere appearance of impropriety without the existence of an actual conflict of interest,” Willis’ filing says. “And no Georgia court has ever reversed a trial court’s order declining to disqualify a prosecutor based solely on an appearance of impropriety.”

