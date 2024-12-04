News by Sharelle Burt Fani Willis Forced To Turn Over All Trump Probe Communications With Special Counsel Jack Smith This can't be good.







A Georgia court has ordered Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to turn over all communications with special counsel Jack Smith, Newsweek reports.

The order was handed down by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney on Dec. 3. The documents may reveal how much the two offices communicated while they were supposed to be prosecuting President-elect Donald Trump separately. Trump was charged with federal election fraud for attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. His comments resulting in the January 6, 2021, coup at Capitol Hill were also included in the charge.

Separate charges of racketeering, election fraud and more during the same 2020 presidential election in Georgia were filed by Willis, including the now infamous call to the Georgia secretary of state from Trump asking him for help to find votes.

According to Fox News, the request was filed under the Open Records Act (ORA). Nonprofit group Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit against Willis in March 2024 following claims from her office that there weren’t any documents and communications on file between Willis and Smith or Willis and the January 6th Committee. McBurney ordered Willis to produce documents within five business days after it was revealed that communication did take place.

In his ruling, the judge found Willis violated Georgia’s open records act by failing to respond to Judicial Watch’s lawsuit. “Plaintiff is thus entitled to judgment by default as if every item and paragraph of the complaint were supported by proper and sufficient evidence,” McBurney wrote. “Here, this means Plaintiff has established that Defendant violated the ORA by failing to either turn over responsive records or else notify Plaintiff of her decision to withhold some or all such records.”

McBurney also ordered Willis to pay the attorney fees for the group, which is labeled as “a conservative foundation.” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton celebrated the ruling.

“Fani Willis is something else. We’ve been doing this work for 30 years, and this is the first time in our experience a government official has been found in default for not showing up in court to answer an open records lawsuit,” Fitton said. “Judicial Watch looks forward to getting any documents from the Fani Willis operation about collusion with the Biden administration and Nancy Pelosi’s Congress on her unprecedented and compromised ‘get-Trump’ prosecution.”

Willis’ case against Trump is being appealed by the president-elect and several of his co-defendants. Smith ended his probe against Trump after he won the 2024 election following the Supreme Court’s ruling that sitting presidents can’t be on trial.

