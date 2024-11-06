November 6, 2024
Fani Willis Re-Elected To Atlanta’s Fulton County District Attorney’s Office
Willis will serve another four years as Fulton County District Attorney.
Fulton County (GA) District Attorney Fani Willis was easily reelected to a second term Tuesday, defeating Republican Courtney Kramer with 69 percent of the vote, Newsweek reports.
The victory was declared shortly after Georgia polls closed on Nov. 5.
Though Willis’ run appeared in jeopardy due to her decision to prosecute Donald Trump for Georgia election interference, she prevailed. During her bid for reelection, Kramer highlighted what she deemed unethical practices and a lack of professionalism in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.
“As a lawyer myself, it’s disgusting to see her not follow her rules of professional conduct or take her oath of office seriously,” Kramer told Real America’s Voice in March. “It’s a disgrace to the legal community.”
While Kramer believes Willis’s tenure is a disgrace, Georgia’s electorate and political fundraisers disagree. Willis secured $2.5 million toward her reelection while Kramer raised only $278,000.
Black social media users were seemingly split over Willis’ reelection.
Other social media users hold the same concerns as Willis’s defeated opponent.
The ongoing RICO trial of rapper Young Thug and the alleged YSL gang is also a sticking point for Willis’ detractors.
Willis has had to deal with more than online criticism of her work. On Oct. 30, Arthur Ray Hanson ll, was sentenced to 9 months in federal prison and 2 years of supervised release for threats against the district attorney.
Hanson’s voice messages insinuated that Willis was unsafe as a result of the Trump indictment.
“When you charge Trump on that fourth indictment, any time you’re alone, be looking over your shoulder.”
Those that are not fans of Willis will have to deal with her for another term, including supporters of Donald Trump, who was elected president again on Tuesday.
