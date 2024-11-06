Politics by Kandiss Edwards Fani Willis Re-Elected To Atlanta’s Fulton County District Attorney’s Office Willis will serve another four years as Fulton County District Attorney.







Fulton County (GA) District Attorney Fani Willis was easily reelected to a second term Tuesday, defeating Republican Courtney Kramer with 69 percent of the vote, Newsweek reports.

The victory was declared shortly after Georgia polls closed on Nov. 5.

Though Willis’ run appeared in jeopardy due to her decision to prosecute Donald Trump for Georgia election interference, she prevailed. During her bid for reelection, Kramer highlighted what she deemed unethical practices and a lack of professionalism in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

“As a lawyer myself, it’s disgusting to see her not follow her rules of professional conduct or take her oath of office seriously,” Kramer told Real America’s Voice in March. “It’s a disgrace to the legal community.”

While Kramer believes Willis’s tenure is a disgrace, Georgia’s electorate and political fundraisers disagree. Willis secured $2.5 million toward her reelection while Kramer raised only $278,000.

Black social media users were seemingly split over Willis’ reelection.

Other social media users hold the same concerns as Willis’s defeated opponent.

I'm embarassed to be from Atlanta right now.



Seriously, yall voted Fani Willis back into office?!



Her office literally just held an innocent man in jail for 30 days over mistaken identity!? pic.twitter.com/YeLytrooPj — Shaina M (@smac0905) November 6, 2024

The ongoing RICO trial of rapper Young Thug and the alleged YSL gang is also a sticking point for Willis’ detractors.

I'm voting for Courtney Kramer for Fulton County DA. The current DA's office under Fani Willis has fumbled the Georgia's most high profile and longest running case in the states history with utter incompetence. The world took notice. — MansaMook (@IamEmTuu) November 1, 2024

Willis has had to deal with more than online criticism of her work. On Oct. 30, Arthur Ray Hanson ll, was sentenced to 9 months in federal prison and 2 years of supervised release for threats against the district attorney.

Hanson’s voice messages insinuated that Willis was unsafe as a result of the Trump indictment.

“When you charge Trump on that fourth indictment, any time you’re alone, be looking over your shoulder.”

Those that are not fans of Willis will have to deal with her for another term, including supporters of Donald Trump, who was elected president again on Tuesday.

