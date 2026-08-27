Photo credit: public domain Education by Selena Hill Fannie Lou Hamer’s Legacy Hits The Road Again With An Upgraded Digital Tour A newly enhanced digital driving tour uses video, archival audio, and immersive technology to bring the civil rights icon’s legacy to life.







The story of Fannie Lou Hamer is getting a digital upgrade.

An enhanced driving tour dedicated to the Mississippi sharecropper-turned-civil rights leader has relaunched with new video, archival audio, photographs, and historical materials designed to bring Hamer’s legacy to a new generation of students, researchers, and travelers.

The project expands on Fannie Lou Hamer’s America, an educational initiative that includes a nationally broadcast documentary, K-12 curriculum, and digital resources focused on preserving and amplifying her voice. The updated tour takes visitors through locations connected to her life and activism in Ruleville, Sunflower County, Winona, and other communities, reports Mississippi Today.

Among the additions is the M.W. Stringer Masonic Lodge in Jackson, where Hamer and others launched the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party in April 1964. The tour also incorporates short videos featuring recordings of Hamer speaking and singing.

The original 10-stop digital tour launched in 2019. The refreshed version represents a broader investment in making civil rights history accessible through technology and cultural tourism. The project was funded by the Mississippi Humanities Council and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

“Mrs. Hamer’s story personifies the Mississippi Freedom Movement — how local people inspired and partnered with young activists to change the state and the country,” said Stuart Rockoff, the executive director of the Mississippi Humanities Council, in a news release, according to The Winona Times. “This driving tour will help people from across Mississippi and the world understand the vital role Mrs. Hamer played in the movement and her continuing relevance to the issues of justice we still face today.”

For Monica Land, Hamer’s niece and a producer of both the film and driving tour, the expanded format creates room to tell more of her aunt’s story.

“There was so much we couldn’t show in the film due to time and cost,” Land said. “So, the motivation for doing this was to see another aspect of Aunt Fannie Lou’s life explored.”

Land said visitors frequently ask where Hamer is buried and whether sites such as a statue or museum exist. The digital platform offers another way to answer those questions while preserving the physical locations tied to Hamer’s work. That includes the tour’s newest out-of-state stop, Atlantic City, where Hamer delivered her historic testimony before the Credentials Committee at the 1964 Democratic National Convention.

“By expanding the reach of the driving tour, we allow visitors to hear Aunt Fannie Lou herself describe what happened at that location,” Land said. “It preserves those places as living classrooms.”

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