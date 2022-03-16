Fans Demand Zeus Network Cancels ‘Joseline’s Cabaret’ After She Admits to Assaulting Cast

Reports of Joseline Hernandez‘s mistreatment of the “Joseline’s Cabaret” cast has fans demanding the Zeus Network cancel the show.

The behind-the-scenes drama came to a head Wednesday when a season 3 cast member accused Joseline and her husband, Ballistic Beats, of physically assaulting her during the reunion show taping. In a video captured by The Shade Room, Amber is seen lying in a hospital bed recalling her version of what happened.

“Yes I’m in the hospital because Joseline kicked me and Ballistic attacked me,” Amber said while on Instagram Live.

“I only came to the hospital because my ribs are very bruised because Joseline had some big a** boots on and she kicked me,” Amber continued.

While panning the camera down to show her bruised torso, the Chicago native said she has to make sure her ribs arent “broken or bruised.” She also accused Joseline’s husband of ripping out her “real hair” after snatching her wig.

“We gon handle this in court. It’s all good,” Amber concluded.

In a separate video, Amber became emotional while speaking out against Ballistic for allegedly assaulting her after she tried to defend herself from Joseline’s physical attacks. “You a whole man and you gon put your hands on me,” Amber said through tears.

While Amber’s claims could’ve just been accusations, Joseline seemingly confirmed the account through a series of tweets she sent out.

i mortal kombat one hoe

Pimped slapped another 1

Pushed one into last nights episode

Kiked down a few on the ground. I slapped fire out of everyone on that stage. Me n my crew. Wait for it #joselinescabaretlasvegas — Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) March 16, 2022

In another tweet, Joseline claimed Amber can’t take legal action “when you sign up for a reality show.”

After seeing Joseline’s unbothered response to Amber’s injuries, many bashed the reality star saying she needs to get her show canceled.

“You’re going to jail,” one user wrote.

“Joseline bullying them girls just like her pimp did her; this explains it all . She needs help,” added someone else.

“They gone sue tf outta you,” another wrote.

“Iont care how much clout you think you have as a celebrity.. she playing a very dangerous game,” another user wrote.

Bringing their criticism to Zeus, many called out the network saying it’s time to pull the plug on Joseline’s failed attempt at a show around female empowerment.

“This might be the last season,” one person wrote.

“It’s time that she get cancelled for good,” added someone else.

This isn’t the first time Joseline has been called out for her mistreatment toward the cast on her show. Over the course of the show’s three seasons, Joseline has trended on social media for harsh pep talks and physical threats against the girls.