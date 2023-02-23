Fans Roast Lauryn Hill’s Headline Set at Annual Roots Picnic, ‘She Will Arrive AFTER The Concert’

Lauryn Hill has been announced as the headliner for this year’s annual Roots Picnic in Philadelphia and fans are just hoping the R&B musician will actually arrive on time.

On Wednesday, tickets for the Roots Picnic went on sale after Lauryn Hill, Diddy, The Roots, Lil Uzi Vert, and Dave Chappelle were all announced as headliners at the Live Nation Entertainment event, People reported. The festival will go down June 2–4 at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts and Wells Fargo Center.

With it being hip-hop’s 50th birthday, the festival includes a jam-packed lineup of rap and R&B greats, including Eve, Busta Rhymes, The Isley Brothers, Kindred The Family Soul, Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, GloRilla, Syd and Coco Jones, among many others. Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Akademiks are set to headline the podcast stage.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of Lauryn’s iconic Miseducation of Lauryn Hill album, hence the Grammy-winning singer being tapped to headline. But considering Hill’s reputation for lateness and criticized stage shows, fans are wondering if the “Ex-Factor” singer will prove the critics wrong by arriving on time and putting on a stellar performance.

Fans sounded off about Lauryn’s headlining set after Baller Alert announced the tour on their Instagram.

“A rare performance from Ms. Lauryn Hill to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill album,” the blog shared in its caption.

“Lauryn will most likely arrive AFTER the concert 😭 never paying my moniesss to see her perform again 😩,” one fan jokingly said.

“Well they better give her a handler if they want her to show up in time and actually perform,” another user quipped. “Her on the bill is going to stop folks from buying tickets.”

One fan even urged Lauryn’s team to “start getting ready now!” so the songstress can make it on time for the June event.

Whether Lauryn Hill makes it on time or not, the 2023 Roots Picnic has a lineup that hip-hop and R&B lovers wouldn’t want to miss.