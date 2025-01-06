News by Mary Spiller Fans Slam Draya Michele For Sitting Courtside With Her 22-Year-Old Son To Support Her Boyfriend, Jalen Green Fans pointed out that Kniko is the same age as his "stepdad" Jalen Green.







Model and entrepreneur Draya Michele has gone viral again over her relationship with NBA Star Jalen Green. On January 5, clips blew up online showing the 39-year-old reality television star attending one of Green’s games alongside her 22-year-old son Kniko.

The clip brought the controversy surrounding Michele and 22-year-old Green’s age gap back into the spotlight, as the young NBA star is the same age as Kniko.

The media personality was seen enjoying floor seats with Kniko.

The appearance of Michele with Kniko at Green’s game sparked online backlash, with many pointing out on X — formerly known as Twitter — that Kniko is the same age as his “stepfather.”

One user wrote, “Having a step dad the same age as you is weird as hell. Draya goofy as hell.”

Another added, “Imagine having a son that is the same age as his “stepdad.” smh, Draya has her jersey retired & in the rafters at the Piece of S*** Hall of Fame.”

“Draya’s baby daddy graduated high school the same year as her son….that’s weird af.”

The former star on Basketball Wives LA and Mint Swim founder has three children, the oldest of which is 22-year-old Kniko. She shares a second son, Jru, with Orlando Scandrick after the pair got engaged in 2015. Finally, following the pair’s split, Michele entered into a relationship with Jalen Green, a Houston Rockets player, and they welcomed a daughter together in May of 2024.

Michele shared a heartfelt Instagram post welcoming the birth of her daughter last year on Mother’s Day.

In the post, Michele opened up about the significance behind her and Green’s daughter being born on Mother’s Day.

“In 2021 on Mother’s Day, my dad passed away. Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth-shattering phone call I received that morning. Well, this Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward. Love + Light everyone,” Michele wrote in the caption of the Instagram carousel.