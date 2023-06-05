ASOS Helps Launch ‘scaleUp’ To Support Minority-Owned Fashion Brands

The London-based fashion retailer that took young consumers by storm after launching in 2000 has dedicated time to making change and bridging gaps in the fashion industry.

On June 1, 2023, the (Fashion) Minority Report (FMR) and ASOS announced the launch of scaleUP, a new initiative geared toward advancing ethnic minority talent who face barriers in scaling up in the fashion industry.

According to a press release, FMR and ASOS seek two ethnic minority fashion brands to connect with leading industry experts, launch an exclusive collection on ASOS, and provide mentorship from business leaders for a year. FMR stated that the two selected businesses would have the opportunity to present their collection to ASOS buyers, external buyers, the press, and other guests. The initiative will offer a series of workshops and the opportunity for the fashion businesses to pitch for grant funding of up to £20,000 to achieve growth and a successful marketing plan.

“As any brand founder knows, the path to success in the fashion industry can often feel challenging, but as someone who is an ethnic minority, the barriers are often greater to break through,” said Daniel Peters, who founded FMR in 2020 to create equity and inclusion within the fashion industry. “Through our partnership with ASOS, we can’t wait to deliver a program that provides opportunities and the relevant building blocks for scalability to ethnic minority business owners.”

Other emerging brands will also be selected to participate in workshops, discussions, and the February 2024 scaleUP press and buyers showcase.

“ASOS is passionate about enhancing diversity within the fashion industry by dismantling the obstacles encountered by ethnic minority-owned brands,” said Vanessa Spence, senior creative director at ASOS. “We want to both empower established businesses with a promising vision and nurture emerging talent seeking that extra boost to get into the industry. Through ScaleUP, we’re searching for vibrant, captivating brands that resonate with our fashion-loving ASOS customers and are highly trend-led, relevant, and fashionable at accessible prices.”

Applications for scaleUP are open until July 9, 2023, and selected candidates will be revealed in September. FMR and ASOS encourage UK-based fashion brands who have been in business for less than five years to apply.