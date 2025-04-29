Media by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Fashion TikToker Wisdom Kaye Reveals How Many Millions He Earned From Brand Deals Last Year Kaye revealed how he earned over $4 million off brand deals alone in 2024







Fashion influencer Wisdom Kaye is known for showcasing his extravagant looks on social media. However, to look that good comes at a price, but Kaye has already reaped the benefits.

The 24-year-old TikToker revealed that he earned over $4 million in brand deals, securing partnerships with luxury fashion brands like Valentino Beauty and Ray-Ban.

From viral showcases of outfits across periods to looks inspired by popular films and television shows, Kaye has done it all through fashion. Deemed the “best dressed guy on TikTok” by Vogue, the model reached a new pinnacle of success in 2024.

“Basically, since I’ve been doing this, I’ve been making more money each year, which, first of all, thank God. I’m making more money every year,” he shared with his followers. “That’s an insane blessing. I wanna say this year, around January, mid-March, I’d already made a million dollars. Just to put into perspective, I think last year, I made maybe $4 point something million dollars. And that’s just, that’s solely brand deals.”

Despite having over 13.5 million followers and more than 443 million likes, views alone will not sustain his lifestyle.

“I’ll spend 12 hours, 12 days on a f-cking video, and it won’t really make anything. I’m in the Creator Fund, but that doesn’t really pay,” he added. “I mean, it does pay. I’m grateful for the amount that it does pay. But, I can make a video right now and it gets 20 million views, which is a very likely number for me with my engagement. And, that’s not gonna pay my rent. It won’t even pay literally one month of my rent.”

Fortunately for Kaye, he can rely on these brand sponsorships to drive his ambitions. Since gaining popularity on the video creation app, Kaye has become a household name for innovative fashion, securing him a spot at last year’s Met Gala.

However, Kaye is trying to remain humble.

“I don’t ever talk about money or anything like that in order to flex,” Kaye said. “I did not always have money…I did not grow up with it…So flexing doesn’t do anything for me…I’m simply wanting to answer this question because for the longest, I’ve never understood how nobody understands how much money I make on the internet.”

Moreover, he makes sure his millions are not spent in vain. While, of course, paying top dollar for certain clothing items, Kaye is a one-person machine who hopes to one day pour his wealth back into his family.

