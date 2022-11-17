Rapper Fat Joe Explains Beef With 50 Cent Cost Him $20 Million Deal With Michael Jordan

Rapper Fat Joe has written a book with renowned hip-hop journalist, Shaheem Reid. In an excerpt featured on GQ’s website, the Bronx-raised hip-hop artist talks about losing a $20 million deal because of a hip-hop beef with perhaps the industry’s biggest antagonizer, Curtis Jackson AKA 50 Cent.

In the book, The Book of Jose, Joe recalls that he and basketball legend Michael Jordan had developed a friendship over the years. According to Joe, he was about to have his own Jordan Brand collection, Fat Joe Jordan. The two reportedly met several times to discuss designs.

During that time, years ago, Joe and his crew, The Terror Squad, had a beef with 50 Cent and his G-Unit affiliate. At the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards, Joe had his gang of real-life friends with him deep; 50 had his crew, which included artists signed to G-Unit, his record label.

Joe recalled that as he was giving Missy Elliot an award, 50 started antagonizing him from the audience. As members of his crew shouted at Fat Joe, Joey Crack was able to let off a quip of his own while on stage, “I feel safe with all the police protection courtesy of G-Unit.”

Fast forward to 50 Cent and his G-Unit team performing a medley of songs. When the performance ended on live television 50 grabbed the mic and said, “Fat Joe is p***y, man. P***y boy. F**k boy.” Although, the night ended with no fisticuffs, arrests, or deaths, the damage had been done.

After that night, Jordan was reportedly on the phone with Joe and told him that the shoe deal—which Joe states was worth $20 million—was off the table because of what transpired on live TV.

“You know I love you, Big Joe, but you’re too hot right now,” Jordan reportedly told the entertainer.

“I wanted to do it, but I’m not into all that rap beef. With all this controversy, we can’t do the sneaker anymore,” Jordan added.