Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes And More Wants to "Give a Voice to the Voiceless"

Fat Joe wants to give power to the ailing and enlisted Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, and French Montana to join him for a concert in Washington, D.C.

According to TMZ Hip Hop, Fat Joe, working in partnership with the non-profit group Power to the Patients, is headlining a concert with the aforementioned artists to bring attention to discrepancies in hospital charges.

The concert, hosted by Power to the Patients, will be before the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. Joe and the organization are slated to speak to lawmakers on Capital Hill to discuss legislation to advocate for healthcare price transparency. A news conference has also been scheduled to share what the lawmakers and the organization have discussed before the gathering.

According to data compiled by Power to the Patients, only 25% of hospitals adhere to the federal Hospital Price Transparency Rule guidelines.

Joe spoke to The Hill to explain why he will be in D.C. fighting for equal and fair pricing from hospitals for all people. “Our healthcare system needs comprehensive reform, and I remain committed to using my platform to work alongside Power to the Patients and give a voice to the voiceless.” The “All the Way Up” recording artist said, “We must demand accountability from hospitals and insurers, so people can get a transparent understanding of the cost of their medical bills and make more informed financial decisions on healthcare services. “With prices hidden, oftentimes, the bills are not even consistent at the same hospital,” he added. “It’s tearing families apart.” Although the performers will be in town for this event, there has been no information regarding where and when the concert will occur.