Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes And More Wants to "Give a Voice to the Voiceless"

Fat Joe wants to give power to the ailing and enlisted Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, and French Montana to join him for a concert in Washington, D.C.
According to TMZ Hip Hop, Fat Joe, working in partnership with the non-profit group Power to the Patients, is headlining a concert with the aforementioned artists to bring attention to discrepancies in hospital charges.
“Our healthcare system needs comprehensive reform, and I remain committed to using my platform to work alongside Power to the Patients and give a voice to the voiceless.”
The “All the Way Up” recording artist said, “We must demand accountability from hospitals and insurers, so people can get a transparent understanding of the cost of their medical bills and make more informed financial decisions on healthcare services.
“With prices hidden, oftentimes, the bills are not even consistent at the same hospital,” he added. “It’s tearing families apart.”
Although the performers will be in town for this event, there has been no information regarding where and when the concert will occur.