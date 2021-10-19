Fatal Shooting at Grambling State University’s Homecoming Leaves 1 Dead, 7 Injured

A tragedy occurred during the homecoming weekend of a prestigious HBCU in Louisiana when a shooting left one person dead and seven others injured.

Grambling State University had a fatal shooting during homecoming early Sunday morning around 1:00 a.m., according to a statement released from the university.

The fatal shooting took place in the quad area of campus. There were eight confirmed victims, one of them is an enrolled student who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. One shooting victim succumbed to the injuries. A suspect has not been identified.

“Our campus community has worked tirelessly to keep our students and others safe for the homecoming activities,” said Grambling State President Rick Gallot in a written statement. “Yet, with all of our planning and coordination with our local, parish, regional, and state law enforcement partners, we still find ourselves grieving the loss of life and injuries just as too many communities in our country have experienced as well.”

GramFam, now the is the time to be Unapologetically Unified as we rally to comfort one another after this morning’s incident. The campus has been cleared for normal operations, however, homecoming events scheduled for 10/17 have been canceled along w/classes on 10/18. pic.twitter.com/eTI0ssCOgI — Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) October 17, 2021

According to NBC News, this is the second fatal shooting on the university campus in four days. State Police recently issued an arrest warrant last Friday for 18-year-old Jatavious “Rabbitt” Carroll. He is a suspect in the fatal shooting that took place on Oct. 13 that left 19-year-old Damarius Murphy dead. Additionally a 16-year-old was also injured in the incident. The shooting reportedly occurred between two people who were not Grambling students.

The Louisiana State Police is also looking for anyone who may have information for both and/or either fatal shootings that have occurred on the campus grounds of Grambling State University over the last week.